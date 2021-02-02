Speaker of Parliament seeks God’s face to deliver

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for a new direction to propel Ghana to attain its economic freedom for all, as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana in line with the directive principles of state policy.

Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony held on February 1, 2021, at the Christ The King Catholic Church at Cantonment in Accra, said, “Ghana has entered another face of its democratic development and this call for direction, structure, substance and progress in Parliament” as he emphasized that, these could be achieved through “consensus-building” in the House.



According to him, Leadership of the country, political, spiritual, traditional, and civil society, will continue, as it has always done, to play a pivotal role in how they are able to navigate the country towards a path of sustainable socio-economic progress, peace and stability.



He declared, “I am humbled to be part of the leadership at this crucial time of our nation’s history. Even more humbled by the confidence reposed in me, given the context of novelty and the unchartered political path in which this country finds itself.”



Mr. Bagbin noted that the 8th Parliament will come under scrutiny this time round more than it has ever been in Ghana’s history and “I feel a huge challenge on my shoulders” but he appalled to all to pray for him and the entire Parliament daily.

“In my Christian conviction, when the Lord God elevates you, it comes with new and even greater responsibility. The task thrust on my shoulders is, to say the least arduous. It is unusual and unprecedented in the annals of Ghana’s history.”



But he believed that “the man who can kneel before God can stand before any man or thing. I need the continuous intercession of our Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and you gathered here, I need your prayers and unalloyed support”.



The thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration mass was concelebrated by Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Father. Andrew Nii Lanety Campbell.



In attendance were First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu; 2nd Deputy Speaker and MP for Formena Andrew Asiamah Amoako, former NDC MPs, current MPs. The NDC 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, represented John Dramani Mahama together with National and Greater Accra Regional Executives of The Party.