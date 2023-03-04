Speaker pays tribute to late Jirapa Paramount Chief, calls for his life celebration

The Speaker has stressed the need for great people who pass away to be celebrated

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K Bagbin has said illustrious citizens who live exemplary lives must be celebrated when they depart to eternity.

Rather than mourning them as its usually than, the Speaker stressed the need for such great men to celebrated.



He noted that great leaders are those who make huge sacrifices for the betterment of their society and humanity in general.



The Speaker made the remarks when the family of the late Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, known in private life as Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri, called on him to formally announce his passing and arrangements for his burial and final funeral rites.



The late traditional ruler, Peter Nanfuri was a former Inspector General of Police from October 1, 1996 to January 21, 2001. During his time, he distinguished himself to the admiration of many, notably the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The leader of the delegation Ambassador(rtd)Paul King Aryene expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the glowing tribute paid in honour of their paramount chief particularly also the immense support he has extended to the family since the demise of their illustrious chief.



The Speaker noted that, great men are not born but they are made and they become great through their dedication to service and the sacrifices they make for others.



He urged the current generation of leaders to emulate the professionalism and his commitment to duty and work hard to improve the living conditions of the people.