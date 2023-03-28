0
Speaker reaffirms commitment to impartiality in the exercise of his duty as Chief of Awudome

Speaker Awudome Speaker A.S.K Bagbin (second from right)

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reaffirmed his commitment to remain impartial in the exercise of his duties.

The speaker made this commitment when the chiefs and people of the Awudome Traditional Council from the Volta Region called on him.

At a short ceremony held at the Speaker’s secretariat earlier on Monday, 27 March 2023, the Paramount Chief of Awudome Traditional Area, Togbega Addai Kwesi Djanie XIII, said Mr. Bagbin's elevation as Speaker is a recognition of his good leadership in the house as a Member of Parliament.

He said the Speaker in Parliament exhibited integrity and called on the house to accord the Speaker all courtesies.

In his appreciation, the Speaker stressed the importance of the honour done to him and pledged his commitment to continue to be impartial in the exercise of his duties.

Speaker Bagbin also expressed a desire for an opposition Majority in the house.

According to him, such a phenomenon will help put the government on its toes.

