Speaker recalls parliament from recess for ‘urgent business’

Parliament Proceeding567.jfif Parliamentarians are expecte to cut short their Easter holidays

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called on the Members of Parliament (MPs) to reconvene on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to consider "urgent parliamentary business" in the House.

The MPs are thus expected to cut short their Easter recess and return to work at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a notice dated April 20, Bagbin cited his power under order 42(3) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, to recall Parliament from recess for pressing matters that require the attention of the legislators.

The letter sighted by GhanaWeb stated, "I...direct that Parliament shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit on Tuesday, the 2nd day of May 2023, at ten o'clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra, to consider urgent parliamentary business."

The Speaker did not provide any details regarding the nature of the "urgent parliamentary business" that requires the attention of the legislators.



