Speaker refers Supreme Court nominee to Appointments Committee

Getrude Quashig8777 Supreme Court Justice nominee, Gertrude Torkornoo

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice has been referred to the Appointments Committee of the House for consideration and approval.

This was announced by The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu following an official communication from the President to Parliament on the appointment of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice to succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who is due for retirement on May 24, 2023.

Justice Torkornoo is the third Chief Justice to be approved by the President Akufo-Addo since he assumed office in January 2017.

She will also become Ghana’s third female Chief Justice in history.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, urged him to help quickly facilitate the approval of her nomination.

