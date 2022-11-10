Speaker stops attempt by majority to block censure motion against Ofori-Atta

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

An attempt by the majority in parliament to raise a preliminary objection against the motion for a vote of censure brought by the minority against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been rejected.

The minority, led by Haruna Iddrisu, moved the motion on Thursday, November 10, 2022, seeking to pass a vote of censure against the under-fire minister for finance.



Arguing against the motion after it was moved by the minority leader, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said admitting the motion in the house would amount to injustice being dealt against the minister for finance.



"As it stands now, if this motion is allowed to proceed, it would amount to injustice in a sense that the minister wouldn't be given enough time to prepare a defence,” the deputy majority leader said.



The majority, among other things, argued that the minister would be denied a fair trial and that the house would be overstepping its remit if it decided to go ahead and admit the motion.

However, ruling on the objection by the majority, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said the minister will duly be granted an opportunity to defend himself as part of the process in dealing with the motion.



The speaker further hinted that the motion will be referred to a committee of the house, upon whose recommendation the house will act.



The minority is asking, among other things, for the removal of the minister of finance over what they say is his mismanagement of the economy, leading to high cost of living, and inflation.



