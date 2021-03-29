Speaker summons Health Minister to appear ‘within 2 hours’

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament under the Fourth Republic

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has given Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu two hours within which to appear before the House to answer a question.

After a question from Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra Alex Djornobuah Tetteh was advertised, the Minister of Health was nowhere on the floor on Monday, March 29 to answer



The question was on the state of health facilities in Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region.



But Speaker Bagbin was incensed by the absence of Mr. Agyeman-Manu, who is also MP for Dormaa Central.

“I am not going to take that,” he warned.



“I direct that the Minister appears before Parliament within two hours to answer the question. Failing to do so, the necessary consequences will apply.”