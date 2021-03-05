Speaker suspends sitting following absence of Minority MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended sitting on Friday after Minority members absented themselves from the chamber.

The Majority Leader who addressed the chamber at the start of business disclosed, that the NDC MP’s did not state any official reason for their absence.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed that efforts to reach the MP’s proved futile as their phones were off.



However as the Majority Leader was about to take a decision on whether or not to proceed with the business for the day without the Minority MP’s, Ibrahim Ahmed, one of the NDC MP’s entered the chamber.



According to him, the Minority MP’s were tied in a caucus meeting hence their absence.

Despite apologising for the late attendance of his colleagues, Ibrahim Ahmed – the Deputy minority whip - stated that, the NDC MP’s decision to hold the caucus meeting was borne out of the decision by Parliament to start Friday’s business at 11 am.



He added that the MP’s were left with no option than to begin their caucus meeting since sitting did not commence as announced.



After hearing the plea of the Deputy minority whip, Speaker Alban Bagbin allocated 15 minutes to the NDC MP’s to conclude their meeting.