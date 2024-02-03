Speaker to grace 150th Anniversary of Third Anglo-Asante War

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana

Source: GNA

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, at the invitation of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will attend the commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the Third Anglo-Asante War, also known as the Sagrenti War, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said in accepting to honour the invitation from a delegation of Asanteman, the Speaker expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for the recognition.



He noted that it would be a delight to witness the regalia and the many cherished items the British took away during the Sagrenti War.



He used the opportunity to narrate how important the “Sagrenti” War, which was coined by Sir Garnet Wolseley, former Commander in Chief of the Forces of Great Britain, meant to the Ashanti Kingdom.

He was also in agreement with the assertion that the Ashanti Kingdom and for that matter Ghana, must use negotiations to get back all the items the British took during the war because they had already admitted they were stolen from the Palace.



He proposed to the delegation to deliberately organise similar programmes to teach the youth the history of the Ashanti kingdom to break the level of inferiority complex and how they could explore opportunities in other African countries and beyond.