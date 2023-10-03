Speakers of Parliament converge in Accra ahead of official opening of 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Bagbin welcomes Nigerian Speaker of Parliament Tajudeen Abass to Ghana

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

Speakers of Parliament from commonwealth countries have arrived in the country for the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference underway in Accra.

So far, the Speakers of 27 commonwealth countries have arrived in Accra with their delegations, with more expected to arrive before the formal opening of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.



Welcoming them at the Kotoka International Airport, the host Speaker, Ghana's Alban Bagbin, who doubles as the President of the CPA, assured them of Ghana’s rich hospitality and a very memorable stay.



The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, which began on Saturday, September 30, 2023, is expected to end on Friday, 6th October, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Center.



The conference is hosting Speakers and presiding officers, parliamentarians, clerk and parliamentary stakeholders from 56 national legislatures and 107 sub national branches of the commonwealth.

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will deliver the keynote address on Wednesday October 4, to officially open the event.



The theme of the conference is, “The Commonwealth Charter, 10 years on, values of principles for Parliaments to uphold.”



It will afford member states the opportunity to address many key challenges confronting its people with great emphasis on Global Terrorism.



In a press briefing on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Speaker Alban Bagbin said the conference also presents Ghana the opportunity to showcase its rich culture and tourism industry.

He encouraged the public to exhibit Ghana’s rich hospitality during the conference period.







Speaker Bagbin welcoming the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Rt Hon Tajudeen Abass at the airport





Rwandan Speaker Rt Hon Mukabarisa Donatille with Alban Bagbin







