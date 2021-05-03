Speaking truth to power Ghana’s ‘secret’ to development – Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director, MFWA

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has noted that Ghana can only develop if the truth is told to power.

In Ghana, there seem to be a growing culture of silence which has been condemned by many.



These individuals make their point by buttressing it with the recent arrest of editors of modernghana.com and the murder of Armed Suale whose identity was exposed by a Member of Parliament.



But in a post shared on Facebook, Sulemana Braimah indicated that there is the need for truth to be told to power.

According to him, if this is done at all times, Ghana will see the needed development which has been lagging over the years.



His post which was shared on social media read “The only way we can get our country on the right path is, to be honest snd speak truth to power at all times".