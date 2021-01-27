Special Mothers Project supports Madina Demonstration Special Unit

SMP donated a television set and educational items to the Special Unit

The Special Mothers Project (SMP), an advocacy and awareness creation programme on cerebral palsy issues, on Tuesday donated a television set and educational items to the Special Unit of the Madina Demonstration School.

The project adopted the Special Unit of the Madina Demonstration School to draw public attention to the School and help improve the facility for children with special educational needs within the community.



Ms Patience Puplampu, Project Manager of the Special Mothers Project, who presented the items to the School, said many parents struggled to find a safe place to keep their children with a disability because many schools denied them admission.



“The Special Mothers Project, which is championing the full implementation of Ghana’s Inclusive Education policy, is calling on the government to designate at least one classroom in every school for children with special needs,” she said.



Ms Puplampu said the government could also explore a caregiver system where people studying disability and rehabilitation studies or special education in the universities could be engaged to support the implementation of the inclusive education policy.

She expressed gratitude to Mrs Eunice Enam Gakogo, for making the donation possible.



Mrs Selina Twum-Ampofo, Headmistress of the School, who received the items, expressed delight and said she was committed to the wellbeing of children with special educational needs.



She called on other philanthropists to support the School and make it a model.



The Madina Demonstration School is one of the schools being piloted by UNICEF for the implementation of Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy.