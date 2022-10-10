Special Prosecutor begins 'galamsey' investigations

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor’s Office has commenced investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in connection with illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey.

According to a statement issued on the website of the Special Prosecutor, the investigation targets some state institutions as well as the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining. The investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission. It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets,” the statement issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng on Monday, October 10, 2022, said.



According to the OSP, the investigation also targets some individuals and private companies including the secretary of the IMCIM, Charles Bissue and Akonta Mining Company Limited belonging to the New Patriotic Party’s Regional Chairman for Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi.



“The investigation includes the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the IMCIM, arising from an investigative documentary titled; 'Galamsey Fraud Part I', published by Tiger Eye P.I.



“The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials,” the statement said.





The investigation comes on the back of renewed public conversation on illegal mining activities and its impact on Ghana’s water and forest bodies.



Rampant illegal mining activities have resulted in the degradation of several forest covers and the pollution of various water bodies.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor in a recent statement accused Akonta Mining Company of illegally entering the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve to mine gold.



