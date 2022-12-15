Special Prosecutor has not been paid for 16 months – Report

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has reportedly not been paid since he assumed office 16 months ago.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, all the staff at the Office of the Special Prosecutor except for the Deputy Special Prosecutor have also not been paid all their salaries.



The report also indicated that documents available to JoyNews show that the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, is also owed arrears.



It added that the lack of payment has left the affected staff becoming agitated.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, according to a JOY FM document said that the situation is very worrying since the lack of payment leaves the affected staff in a vulnerable state, which might derail the fight against corruption.



Kissi Agyebeng, therefore, called on the government to put the necessary measures in place to ensure that his staff are given their compensation.

Kissi Agyebeng officially assumed office on Thursday, August 5, 2021, as the country's second Special Prosecutor after being sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in 2018 by President Akufo-Addo as the gold standard and flagship specialized independent anti-corruption institution in the country.



Its main objective is to prevent, investigate, and prosecute corruption and corruption-related offenses, as well as recover assets that have been stolen from the state.



IB/SEA