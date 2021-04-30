Special Prosecutor nominee is an NPP member – NDC’s Alhaji Sani

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nominee

A Founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Mohammed Sani has described the nominated Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Alhaji Sani, his worry about the new Special Prosecutor is that he will make President Akufo Addo comfortable to shield his officials even when they have committed crimes.



Legal Practitioner and Chairman of Electronic Communications Tribunal Kissi Agyebeng was nominated by the President to replace Mr. Martin Amidu the first Special Prosecutor.



His nomination was done by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame in a letter dated 16th April 2021.



President Akufo – Addo is, however, yet to make a formal declaration of his nomination as the Special prosecutor office.



Should Mr. Agyebeng be approved by the President, he will become Ghana’s second Special Prosecutor after Martin Amidu resigned citing executive interference in his work.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of Assin Central Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has described Kissi Agyebeng as a “criminal”.



However, speaking on the matter on Kumasi-Oyerepa FM , Alhaji Sani stated that, Mr. Martin Amidu kept long in his decision to resign, but this new one (Kissi Agyebeng) is one of them.



“ He is an NPP, all we can do is to sit and watch him carefully and see how he is going to go about his duties”.



“I’m not saying he would deal with only NPP members however, they are in power hence if he sees that there are people in previous government who need to be investigated that’s fine”, Alhaji Sani stated.