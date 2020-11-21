Special Prosecutor office must be shut down – Presiding Member

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

The Presiding Member for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region Nana Asiedu Offei has suggested the closure of the office of the Special Prosecutor following the resignation of Martin Amidu.

According to the business magnate, even though the intention for the establishment of the office is laudable, the function of the Special Prosecutor is a subtle duplication of the function of already existing State bodies such as Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Bureau of National Investigation(BNI), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Attorney General’s department.



He said these agencies are capable of investigating corrupt acts but only need to be empowered, resourced and given independence to operate without fear or favour to be able to deal with the corruption menace.



Speaking to Starr News, Nana Asiedu Offei popularly known as “No Size” stated that the fight against corruption cannot be achieved by the mere creation of bodies but requires concerted commitment of leadership and entire Ghanaians.



“Fighting corruption is a gradual process. Corruption cannot be fought in a short period. In Africa, corruption starts from our homes. It will take time. We need to focus on education among our children to conscientize them. We need to resource state investigative bodies, we need commitment of leadership among others,” He said.

Mr Amidu was appointed Ghana’s first Independent Prosecutor but he resigned on November 16, 2020 citing interference from President Akufo-Addo following his report on the controversial Agyapa Royalties transaction.



Nana Asiedu who was an Independent Parliamentary candidate in 2016 but now a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Akuapem North area, chastised Mr Amidu for leaving the job.



He said reasons outlined for his resignation were feeble and that he “should have known better that fighting corruption is not child’s play”.



He said the disappointing resignation of Mr. Amidu will discourage the President from appointing a successor outside his political party defeating the purpose of establishing the independent anti-corruption office.