Special Prosecutor presents 4th witness in Sarfo Kantanka case

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) presented its 4th witness in the case against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ex-Municipal Chief Executive (MCEs) nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka.

The OSP, in May 2022, charged Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with 26 counts of corruption.



In a statement issued on May 24, 2022, the Special Prosecutor indicated that the charges against Sarfo-Kantanka are for corruption allegations regarding elections for his confirmation as MCE.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with Twenty-Six (26) counts of corruption in respect of a public election - arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination,” portion of the statement read.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the OSP said its 4th witness for the case testified and was cross-examined by both the lawyers of the accused person and the prosecution.



It indicated that it still has two witnesses before the cause will be due for judgement.



“Update: The Republic V. Alexander Sarfo Kantanka came off today at the High Court, Kumasi. The fourth witness of OSP (Prosecution) testified and was cross-examined.

“Case adjourned to 21 March and 20 April 2023 for the testimonies of the last two witnesses of the prosecution,” the tweet the OSP shared read.



View the tweet below:



