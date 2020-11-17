Special Prosecutor’s office limited in its ability to fight corruption – Ndebugri

John Ndebugri is a lawyer

Legal practitioner, John Ndebugri, has said the law that established the Office of the Special Prosecutor limits its ability to fight graft.

The former MP for Zebilla told Joy News on Monday, November 16, 2020, that the Special Prosecutor does not have sweeping autonomy as some have suggested.



“If you look at the Law closely, the Office of the Special Prosecutor was established like a company, which has an executive board with Martin Amidu merely as its CEO, and a CEO cannot override the decisions of the board,” he said.



“Anybody who says the Office and its laws is meant to fight corruption have a lot of convincing to do in bringing me over to his or her side,” he added.



His comments come on the back of the decision by Martin Amidu to resign as Special Prosecutor, citing interference in his work as one of the major reasons.

Mr Ndebugri, who once predicted that Mr Amidu will resign, said Mr Amidu knew he was walking into a landmine when he took the job.



“At the beginning, I said he walked into a landmine knowingly and my prayer was that he will come out of it safely. I hope he is coming out of it safely,” he said.







