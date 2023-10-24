Special Prosecutor visits FBI headquarters

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng (right) and Jason Beachy, an FBI acting assistant director

A team from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), led by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, visited the headquarters of United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C.

In a statement shared on its website, on Monday, October 23, 2023, the OSP indicated that the trip was to acquire knowledge on best practices that would help enhance its work in the fight against corruption in Ghana.



It added that during the visit Kissi Agyebeng had meetings with the Acting Director of the International Operations Division of the FBI.



“The purpose of the OSP's visit to the FBI was to gain insights into their organizational structure, operations, and best practices, and enhance collaboration and capacity building. The Special Prosecutor met with Jason Beachy, the acting assistant director of the International Operations Division at the FBI and a host of unit chiefs,” parts of the statement reads.



It added that the Special Prosecutor also met the Assistant Attorney General, Arun G Rao and the Deputy Director of the Consumer Protection Branch at the DOJ, Richard Goldberg.

