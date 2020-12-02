Special Voting ends in Akatsi South without any trouble

The number of voters comprised 112 males and 57 females

Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Akatsi South District Electoral Officer has expressed satisfaction about the entire electoral process of the special voting exercise in the district.

Mr Joseph Fleagbo, the Presiding Officer at the centre speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said 169 out of the expected 193 registered for the exercise cast their ballots with 24 prospective voters being absent.



The number of voters comprised 112 males and 57 females.



On missing names, he said their outfit did not record any challenge during the process.



Mr Fleagbo explained that the Biometric Verification Machine (BVR) did not throw any challenge at them and no manual verification was encountered.

Party agents from the various political parties such as the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) were all relaxed and satisfied with the process the end of the polls.



All the COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to.



