Special voting: 145 special voters fail to show up in New Juaben South

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

Voting has ended successfully at the Galloway Police School Canteen polling station in the New Juaben South at exactly 5pm.



The voting process went on and ended smoothly without any major hitch even though a total of 15 security officers who walked to vote were surprisingly told their names were not in the register.



The affected persons apparently sent their details late after the special voting list had already been compiled by the EC.



They were however assured by the EC officials that their names would be put in the main register so they can vote on December 7.



Speaking to the media, Municipal Electoral Officer for New Juaben, Kofi Owusu Asante, expressed worry that about 145 voters couldn't turn up to vote.

According to him, those persons will not have the opportunity to vote come December 7 as their names will be classified under names absent list.



Parliamentary Candidates for both NDC and NPP in New Juaben South Dr Otu Offei and Michael Okyere Baafi respectively were present as well as some regional executives of both parties. They were satisfied with the process but called for measures to be put in place to ensure that nobody is disenfranchised.



Observers from the European Union were also monitoring the exercise.



