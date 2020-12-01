Special voting smoothly underway in Kpando and North Dayi

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The Electoral Commission’s special voting exercise in the Kpando Municipality and the North Dayi District has begun in earnest.

The exercise is to afford persons such as the security, journalists, ambulance workers who would be assigned special duties on election day and would not be available to vote on December 7.



Mr Eric Ackah, Kpando Electoral Officer said 199 persons from the security agencies were to take part in the special voting today and was hopeful that all of them would turn up for the exercise.



He appreciated the security for adhering to the safety protocols laid down by the Commission in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Ackah said the exercise started at exactly 0700 hours as most personnel were at the voting centre as early as 0630 hours.



He said he had not witnessed any disturbances so far and hoped that would continue to the end of the process.

He said some 88 eligible voters had exercised their franchise as at 10:16 hours.



Mr Godsway Lartey, Returning Officer, Electoral Commission, North Dayi said 89 people were supposed to vote in today’s special exercise.



He said the process had been smooth so far with total cooperation from the personnel of the security services.



Mr Lartey said he anticipated the same cooperation and understanding from voters on December 07.