Special voting takes off smoothly in Ketu South

Voting started at 7am on Tuesday December 1

The ongoing special voting exercise in the Ketu South Municipality for mainly security personnel, the media and EC officials has taken off smoothly.

The exercise, taking place at the premises of the Municipal Electoral (EC) Office at Tokor, started exactly 0700 hours amidst strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocols including washing of hands, checking of body temperature and social distancing.



At the time of Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to the centre made up of “A” and “B” around 0610 hours, scores of voters formed themselves into an orderly queue waiting patiently for the start of the process.



Minutes before the start of the process, the EC officials showed empty ballot boxes to all present including party agents representing their various political parties at the centres in a bid to communicate the Commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair and transparent election that would be acceptable by all.



Some voters the GNA spoke to on condition of anonymity, expressed satisfaction with the exercise saying, the process was fast and without any stress.



At about an hour into the exercise, quite a number of the 1,197 eligible voters on the special voting register had successfully cast their ballots.





At Centre “A”, a total of 62 voters comprising 18 females and 44 males had gone through by 0759 hours while at Centre “B”, a total of 59 voters consisting 21 females and 38 males had cast their votes by 0804 hours.



Mr Kofi Sakyi Boampong, the Municipal EC Director said the turnout was encouraging and expected the trend to continue throughout the day to register a high turnout and as well, smooth process.



