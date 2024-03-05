Speech therapist advocates for affordable, accessible hearing interventions

Speech therapist, Salima Sidiki Sangari

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

Salima Sidiki Sangari, a Ghanaian speech therapist, has advocated for policy interventions that make hearing aids and interventions affordable and accessible to promote hearing care for all.

"Advocating for policies that make hearing aids and interventions more affordable and accessible is a crucial step toward realizing the vision of comprehensive hearing care for all," she said.



Salima made the call in an article co-authored and published with Zulaiha Hamza, also a speech therapist, in commemoration of World Hearing Day (March 3, 2024) under the theme, "Changing Mindsets: Let's Make Ear and Hearing Care a Reality for All."



According to her, the theme extended beyond the individual level to address systemic challenges that impede access to ear and hearing care.



"Affordability, awareness, and accessibility to quality healthcare services are factors that influence the effectiveness of ear care initiatives," she said.



She called for a commitment by people towards changing mindsets to make ear and hearing care a fundamental right for all.



"Children, in particular, stand to benefit significantly from a transformation in mindsets regarding ear and hearing care. Early detection of hearing issues and timely interventions can play a pivotal role in shaping a child's linguistic and cognitive development," she stated.

The speech therapist further called for the dispelling of myths and breaking down of barriers associated with hearing loss by embracing a culture of inclusivity and diversity in communication styles.



She added that there was a need for a paradigm shift in how people perceive hearing health, moving away from stigmatisation and misconceptions towards a more inclusive and empathetic approach.



"By doing so, we not only address the immediate needs of those with hearing loss but also pave the way for a more inclusive and interconnected world," Salima intimated.



As a pioneer speech therapist in the Upper West Region, Salima had organized a communication disorder diagnostic program for children and teachers at St. Don Bosco Special School, located in Loho, in the region.



Through her non-profit organisation, Khad-san Africa, Salima helps to create a world where people, especially children, overcome their communication challenges, attain their full potential, and contribute significantly to their communities.