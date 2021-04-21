Speed Limit Consult partners NRSA, DVLA to launch Road Masters Quiz

Speed Limit Consult Limited in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority and Driver and Vehicle License Authority (DVLA), has launched the Road Masters Quiz (RMQ) in Accra.

The initiative is part of measures being adopted to reduce the number of cases of road accidents in the country.



Speaking at the launch of the programme, the Managing Director of Speed Limit Consult Limited Nutifafa Agbenyega Anabo-Bubunu stated that the initiative will not only be a game to win prizes but the ultimate aim is to educate the public on ways to avoid road accidents.



“The purpose for our gathering here this morning among other things is to make a profound statement to the whole world and other nations especially Ghana, that all hope is not lost in the fight against road crashes and to tell the National Road Safety Authority that corporate Ghana is behind them and they should not be overwhelmed by the increasing numbers in road crashes, they should continue with the good work that they are doing for mother Ghana, there is surely going to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.



The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah called on the general public and corporate bodies to come on board to support the initiative to eradicate carnage on the roads.

"We as an authority have always said we cannot do it all alone, we need other stakeholders that can help us see this through and also people from corporate Ghana, who also have skills elsewhere to assist us to do some of these things. We are gathered here today, we have a partner that they have put something together to assist all of us because, at one time or the other, we are drivers or either pedestrians or passengers, but this particular quiz I know is geared towards mostly drivers and so we have our stakeholders, all of them here to be part of it. We will be using this forum as a game but also we will learn and I am sure as we go through this programme, probably for the next 52 weeks or more, and at the end of it all we will do our evaluation and I am sure it will prove that this also has contributed," she stated.



However, the patron of the Road Masters Quiz initiative Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, stated that action is needed not just by governments but by many others from both public and private sectors to deal with road accidents in the country.



“I am delighted as a patron of RMQ that, so many stakeholders from the transport sector can be here today with many others who work in a related field. I am quite sure that your presence here will help to spread this National project even further. I entreat corporate Ghana to prioritize and support this program to become a great success,” he said.



Road Masters Quiz is an initiative by the Speed Limit Consult Limited that seeks to educate the public on what to do to avoid road accidents in the country.

The objectives of the Road Safety Advocacy Competition are to aid the lead Authority (i.e NRSA), the MTTD, and all other stakeholders in instilling safety consciousness and awareness among drivers in Ghana to minimize the numerous avoidable road accidents, to become an insightful pedestal to disseminate and promote road safety education among the general public and to provide accurate and comprehensive knowledge and available data to government and stakeholders for analysis, planning and evaluation of road safety actions.



Meanwhile, the programme will be a weekly competition that will engage drivers in four categories who will participate in the quiz to win an ultimate prize of a Hyundai Accent 1.4cc.



The four categories include;



1.Commercial Drivers A; this comprises Ridesharing drivers (Online drivers), and Taxi Cab drivers.

2.Commercial Drivers B; this comprises the mini-buses (Trotro drivers), the VIP buses and all of the other buses that are used for commercial purposes.



3.Corporate Drivers; this comprises institutional drivers (Drivers who work within an organization).



4.Private Drivers (Individual drivers); that’s the general public anyone who drivers.



The quiz will be aired in two different settings, the English version for that of the Commercial Drivers A, Corporate Drivers, and Private Drivers.

The second setting will be for Commercial Drivers B which will be in Akan.



This is to enable the audience to understand what the quiz is about and to reach everyone in the country.



The shortcode for registration is *380*45# at of fee of Ghc5.00.



