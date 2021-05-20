Speed up dredging works in Owabi River - Otumfuo urges Govt

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Government has been urged to speed up dredging of the Owabi River in the Atwima Nwabiagya South district of the Ashanti Region.

According to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, dredging Owabi – which was heavily silted, will help further protect the river that provides safe water for a sizeable number of the region’s population.



The Asantehene made the call when the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday.



She also furnished Otumfuo with a report about the threat of galamsey and real estate activities to the Oda and Owabi Rivers.



Early on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after inspecting the Owabi dam and water treatment plant, Mrs. Dapaah announced government’s plans to carry out dredging works in the Owabi because of the loads of silt which have accumulated in the river.



Dredging the Owabi, according to the minister, became necessary because its original depth of 22.5 feet was at just 6 feet…all because of silt.

In light of the above, the Asantehene has summoned the chiefs of Odaso and Owabi to explain the pollution of the Oda and Owabi Rivers by illegal miners and real estate activities respectively.



He could not fathom why the chiefs in these catchment areas would allow for the pollution of these water-bodies.



The minister’s visit to Manhyia Palace formed part of her four-day working tour in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions to inspect water-bodies and the state of GWCL water treatment facilities.



She used the opportunity to officially introduce her deputy minister-designate, and the managing directors (MDs) of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Water Resources Commission (WRC) and Community Water and Sanitation (CWS), who accompanied her to the palace.



Addressing journalists later, Mrs. Dapaah commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his continuous efforts in protecting the Barekese River.

However, she described as quite disquieting the serious galamsey activities ongoing just twenty (20) metres away from the River Oda in the Odaso community.



“This is not good for the Oda River. In fact, the galamseyers have muddied the Oda with their operations – which continues to put a lot of strain on the water treatment plant close to the river. It must cease,” she averred.



She, therefore, advised Ghanaians to go back to the traditions and norms that protected water-bodies in the communities.



“It is also important that we all support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his declared war on galamsey,” she urged.



Mad. Dapaah is being accompanied on the tour by her deputy Minister-designate, Alhaji Amidu Chinnia; MD of GWCL, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah; Executive Director of WRC, Mr. Ben Yaw Ampomah; Chief Director of MSWR, Mr. Noah Tumfo; Public Relations Officer of GWCL, Stanley Martey, and the head of CWS.