Speed up the reimbursement of NHIS – Begoro clinic appeals to government

File Photo of a National Health Insurance card

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

The Director of the Salvation Army clinic at Begoro in the Eastern Region Paul Bamfo has ask the government to as a matter of urgency speed up the reimbursement of the claims from the national health insurance to enable the facility to buy the needed medicines and consumables to attend to the patient.

He said the purchase of PPEs during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a big challenge on their finances.



Speaking at a ceremony where the BEGORO citizens of the United Kingdom handed over the refurbished OPD and rehabilitation centre to the clinic, Mr Bamfo said the 70-year-old clinic which was built for a small community then now serve a bigger population and needs expansion from its current 20 bed to 100-bed facility and called for support from individuals.



The secretary of the Begoro citizens in UK Daniel Oware said the association was touch by the plight of the health facility when they visited the clinic last year.



He said the association will continue to support the clinic by expanding the OPD section and urged other individuals and organisation to go to the aid of the Salvation Army clinic.



The Administrator of the facility added that the OPD is too small to contain the number of patients who visit the facility for treatment daily.

Such a situation the management said is seriously affecting health care delivery at the OPD.



The Administrator of the clinic, Mr Paul Bamfo made the call when members of the Association of Begoro citizens based in the United Kingdom visited the facility to acquaint themselves with the challenges facing the clinic.



The association had already provided the clinic with medical equipment such as scan machine, medicines, clutches and food items to the clinic to enhance its operation.



Apart from the small nature of the OPD, the clinic had other challenges, particularly with medical logistics which management relied on the limited Internally-Generated Fund to solve.



"A large number of patients visit the clinic each day and due to our excellent relationship with patients they even refuse to be transferred to other health care facilities", Mr Bamfo stated.

" We are appealing to the government and other benevolent organisations for assistance", the clinic administrator said



He expressed his gratitude to the association for its immersed assistance to the clinic over the years.



The Asokwahene of Begoro, Nana Baffour Asare Bediako was full of praises for the association for its kind gesture.



He appealed to members of the association not to relent in their support to the clinic and the rehabilitation center of Begoro since it is their hometown.

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor