Speeding driver kills two at Sokoban in Ashanti Region

File photo

Two people have died after a speeding private car knocked them down at Sokoban Krofrom in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.

The DV number-plated private car was allegedly being chased by Customs officers on Thursday, October 12, 2023, and in the process knocked down the male and the female victims.



The 41-year-old mother of seven, Akua Boatemaa, died on the spot while the 40-year-old father of four, Kwadwo Amoh, died upon arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The car was set ablaze and completely burnt by some angry residents when a towing vehicle arrived at the scene and attempted to tow it away.



The driver of the car has been arrested by the Asokwa Divisional Police Command and is currently in their custody assisting in investigations.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Bismark Addai Dwomoh, who spoke to Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah wants swift investigations into the incident to identify the customs officers.



An official complaint, he said, would be lodged at the regional office of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority about the incident.



Mr Dwomoh also bemoaned the recurrent pedestrian knockdowns due to the absence of speed bumps on the road stretch.



He appealed for the speed bumps to be constructed on the road to prevent the knockdowns