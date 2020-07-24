General News

Speeding driver runs into police checkpoint, kills officer

The driver bolted after driving 100 more metres away from the scene

Driver of a DAF bus, with registration number GT 1089 F, is currently on the run after he ran into a police barrier and killed an officer in line of duty.

The driver was carrying 13 passengers onboard the vehicle and travelling from Bolgatanga towards Tamale.



According to a police report sighted by Angelonline.com.gh, “the suspected driver was signalled with torch lights to stop about 50 metres away by the personnel on duty but he disregarded and ran into the crash barrier destroying them and killing No 47508 G/L/cpl Agoha Nelson.”



According to the report, the driver bolted after driving 100 more metres away from the scene.



The report said the deceased was on duty with three other colleagues who had just finished checking a vehicle coming from Tamale.

As stated by the report, the Savelugu District night patrol team, led by DSP Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah, found the body of the deceased badly mutilated upon reaching the scene.



The police was able to gather the remains of the deceased to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy, the report said.



Meanwhile, the accident vehicle has been impounded while the police are making efforts to arrest the runaway suspect to assist in investigations, the report further said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.