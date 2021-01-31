Spelling Bee 2021 National Finals slated for February 6

“The Spelling Bee” Ghana said this year’s event would be held behind closed doors with spellers only

The National finals of The Spelling Bee 2021 is scheduled to come off on February 6 this year irrespective of the glaring challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by Madam Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Young Educators Foundation, organisers of “The Spelling Bee” Ghana said this year’s event would be held behind closed doors with only the spellers, parents and guardians, as well as sponsors, to ensure the safety of all in attendance.



The statement extended its warmest appreciations to all who made this year’s event a success, despite the lowest number of turnout due to the pandemic.



“The Spelling Bee 2021 National Finals is a celebration of all those who continue to support us throughout our journey of making experiential education part and parcel of Ghana’s education system,” the statement said.



The statement said “The Spelling Bee” Contest had proven to be more than just spelling, however, it continued to impact lives of pupils across the nation and for the first time this year, spellers from marginalised parts of the country participated through the introduction of a virtual platform.

She said the competition would be televised live on Citi TV on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 1300 hours.



“The 2021 winner has the chance to appear on the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States of America to represent Ghana, the only African country that continues to participate in this International Competition.”



Other prizes include; products and souvenirs from cherished sponsors and partners.