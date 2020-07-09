General News

Spio-Garbrah lauds selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Ekow Spio-Garbrah is a former presidential aspirant

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential aspirant, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has hailed the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the party’s Vice Presidential Candidate.

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress selected Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate in the December 2020 polls.



Congratulating the Professor in a Facebook post, Ekow Spio-Garbrah said Prof Opoku-Agyemang will make a great vice president for Ghana and a wonderful encouragement to all sisters, daughters and granddaughters to continue to dream big.



He described the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as right and historic.



Read the full post below: Ghana’s Next VP – Hon. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman



“The HISTORIC CHOICE”



I join all my fellow NDC comrades to offer my strong personal support to my dear sister – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman on her historic selection. ‘Sister Naana’ is a tireless educator, a truly great fellow former Minister of Education and a colleague from the Central Region. Hon. Jane Opoku-Agyeman’s diligence, a long list of tangible achievements, intellectual prowess, personal integrity, political maturity, superb administrative skill, deep and abiding patriotism is something Ghana sorely needs. You are truly the Right Choice! Historic.

Prof. will make a great vice president for Ghana and a wonderful encouragement to all our sisters, daughters and granddaughters to continue to dream Big.



Lets together shatter the glass ceiling!



Adzi wo fie a, oye!



Congrats to H.E. John Dramani Mahama for making a great choice. Forward Ever – Backward Never. On to victory



Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Source: Atinka FM

