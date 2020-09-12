Politics

Spio-Garbrah shares his life story with a willing audience

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, has marked his 67th birthday to celebrate his years of service and commitment to Ghana and mankind.

The get-together was interspersed with poetry recitals, musical performances, and friendly remarks by his close associates as they celebrated the man who had spent his prime serving humanity.



The occasion coincided with the 25th anniversary of the African Business Communication (ABC) company, established by the former minister and one-time Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America.



On a literary tour of his life at the Britton’s Place in Accra, Dr. Spio-Garbrah indicated that despite the many achievements he had choked in his education and career, he lived a simple life, and that was why he preferred to be called simply ‘Ekwo’ as most of his associates would.



He said, “The career I enjoyed most was being a salesman, which people would think is a very lowly kind of job in terms of prestige, but could be the one that gives you the greatest fulfillment.”



He said that was because “you started a day and you didn’t have any income; you are not guaranteed any salary and your earnings are based on your own hardworking and how many calls you are able to make and visitations to potential clients.

“So just the fact that you could verify and authenticate the merits of what you are doing through how much you made and earned through hard and honest labor, I have found to be the most fulfilling of all the things that I have done. "



Dr. Spio-Garbrah therefore recommended salesmanship to those who were not sure about their careers and what to do by saying, “You would find out that in every field of endeavour, if you can’t sell something, then you probably cannot find work. It’s about your ability to persuade people, convince and get them on your side.”



Professor Tim Acquah Hayford, former chairman of the Ghana Media Commission and a longtime associate of Ambassador Spio-Garbrah, in a friendly comment, said, “At 67, you by faith still has a distance to travel; it is my prayer that the Lord directs your path to greener pastures for his own sake, whether in politics, religion or business, your success will be a beacon of light to shine the path of many.”







Dr. Spio-Garbrah has established many industries aside his public service to Ghana. Notable among them is the ABC which offers communication consultancy services to Ghanaian and international organisations.

Others include the Sunset Beach Lodge at Gomoa Feteh, a farm that produces pineapple, cashew, oil palm, avocado and mangoes, among others.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah has worked in academia, the public and diplomatic sector, the banking sector, the church, etc., He served as a minister of communication, education and ambassador under the Rawlings administration and minister of Trade and Industry under the Mahama administration.



He has also served as president of Dominion University College (DUC) and Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of Action Chapel International.



The occasion was graced by Daasebre Kweku Ewusi VII, Vice-President of the National House of Cheifs, US and Denish Ambassadors, Dr. Yaw Akoto, Dr. Kwame Ampofo, Bishop Clive-mould, among others.

