Spiritualist before court for killing wife and daughter

Mbawona Tindana, a 35-year old traditional spiritualist from Kolpelga in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region has appeared before the Bolgatanga High Court for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife and two-year-old daughter in 2019.

The self-acclaimed spiritualist has been accused by the State on two counts of murder.



He was accused was charged under a section of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960, Act 29, for intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of his wife, Talata Abigail Kurug and his daughter, Nyapoka Mbawona Tindana.



The court presided over by Justice Charles A. Wilson, the Regional Supervising High Court Judge, remanded the accused, and adjourned the case to April 20, 2021, for further hearing.



Prosecuting, Madam Priscilla Gyasi, the State Attorney, said on June 27, 2019, at about 1600 hours, the deceased’s wife who had gone out of the house, was told by their son that the accused had killed his sister and sacrificed her to the gods.



She said the deceased then rushed back to the house and saw the daughter lying dead, in a pool of blood.



The prosecution said out of shock the deceased collapsed and the accused pounced and hit her using an axe and other tools on the head, thereby killing her in addition to their daughter.

The State Attorney further said an eye witness who saw the action hid herself and the deceased’s son and later alerted the Police who came and arrested the accused person.



She said the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Upper East Regional Hospital Mortuary and an autopsy was done on the bodies which revealed that Talata died as a result of serious head injuries.



The State Attorney said that five witnesses would be presented to provide evidence at the trial.



The accused pleaded not guilty to all the allegations leveled against him.



Mr Tahiru Lawal, Counsel for the accused said the accused had decided not to provide further comments on the allegations until the trial commences.