‘Spiritualist’ who masterminded lynching of 90-year-old woman arrested

Akua Denteh was lynched to death at Kafaba in the Savannah region

The Ghana Police has arrested the alleged spiritualist who accused 90-year-old, Akua Denteh of witchcraft and which led to her lynching at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.

The 40-year woman known as Sherina Mohammed alias Alhajia was arrested last night in her hideout at Yeji and currently in police custody.



This was announced on a Facebook post by the Ghana Police service.



Akua Mariama Denteh, 90 years-old, was on Thursday, July 23, lynched at Kafaba by some residents and a spiritualist, who accused her of witchcraft and behind certain strange happenings in the area including; limiting the progress of the town.

Meanwhile, 6 suspects including a lady identified as Latifa Bumaye who participated in the lynching of Akua Denteh have been remanded at police custody awaiting reappearance in court.



However, the family of Akua Denteh has announced the final funeral rite will come off on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

