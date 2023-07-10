Spokesperson for Buffer food suppliers fears for his life, future of his law practice

Koku Amedume is a spokesperson for the picketing Buffer food suppliers

One of the spokespersons for the food suppliers for the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Koku Amedume, has expressed fears for his life following his interaction with Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

He explained that the comments from the minister that he (Koku) had only joined the food suppliers to picket for political reasons, places his life under threat.



According to a 3news.com report, the spokesperson said that his quest to become a lawyer also appears threatened by the demeanour of the minister when he encountered him.



“I feel threatened. I feel that he has something under his sleeves to do” he said.



Koku Amedume also indicated that the reason the picketing food suppliers left the NAFCO grounds was because of the assurances they have received from the Bryan Acheampong.

“We thought that we have created an awareness of the situation. Some of our members who came for the picketing were old and came from far so after picketing for a few days and making our situation known we thought it was time to leave. At least everybody bears witness that the minister has promised to pay us by 17 July,” he added.



The food suppliers had been picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company over unpaid monies.



