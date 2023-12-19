Spokesperson of New Force to be repatriated immediately

Spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbuissi

The Ghana Immigration Service has taken the decision to revoke the residence permit of Shalimar Abuissi, the spokesperson for the New Force, resulting in her scheduled repatriation later today, myjoyonline.com reports.

Initially charged with allegedly obtaining a student residency permit through false declaration, Abuissi saw all charges dropped earlier today by the state prosecutor. The court, furthermore, directed the release of her seized iPhone 13 Pro by the National Investigations Bureau, citing a lack of incriminating evidence upon thorough examination.



However, the turn of events took an unexpected twist as the Ghana Immigration Service rearrested Ms. Abuissi outside the court premises, asserting that her continued stay in the country is illegal. Consequently, her deportation is set for later today.



The subsequent events led to a chaotic scene outside the court, with clashes between Ms. Abuissi's legal representatives and immigration officers tasked with her removal.



The emotional spectacle continued as Ms. Abuissi's parents were left in tears, witnessing their daughter being transported away in a Ghana Immigration Service vehicle.

This latest episode in Abuissi's legal battles, as highlighted in the New Forces' December 7 press release, raises concerns about potential power abuse, persecution of perceived political opponents, and allegations of multiple human rights violations.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/FNOQ