Sponsorship monies for Law School SRC went into SRC accounts, not president - Audit Report reveals

The audit report showed that the monies went into the right accounts

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

A total of GHc473,000 has been confirmed as being the sponsorship money which was received by the 2021 to 2022 Ghana School of Law SRC.

It has therefore emerged that all sponsorship monies which was secured by the 2021-2022 Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law was paid into the SRC accounts.



An audit into the accounts of the SRC following the expiration of their tenure has revealed that a total of GHc473,000 was paid into the accounts of the SRC.



The audit which was carried out by the Internal Audit Department of the Ghana School of Law also revealed that the monies were not paid into the personal account of the former President of SRC of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor but rather the SRC accounts.



This is contrary to allegations that sponsorships were paid to the former SRC President’s personal account.



Some of the institutions that sponsored the activities of the SRC were the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Minerals Commission, the Ghana Free Zones Authority among many others.



Their sponsorships were in support of the SRC week celebrations and moot court activities .In all,19 institutions offered sponsorship monies.

Kutor, whose tenure ended on September 1, 2022, is currently outside Ghana studying at the University of North Florida.



The audit also reveals that there was budget overrun on the law week expenses and the scholarships which made recommendations for all executives to make some refund.



Sources at the school have hinted that Mr. Kutor has since made his refund.



Attempts to speak with him proved unsuccessful as his mobile number could not be reached when he was called for his reaction.



The audit report also confirms that all the sponsorship were used for SRC expenses.



The report further recommends that the next SRC treasurer should have a background in accounting and two years working experience in that field in order to avoid some of these infractions from happening.