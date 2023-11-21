Sporadic shooting at Nkwanta: Two dead, 6 others battling for their lives

File photo

Two people have been confirmed dead after a sporadic shooting incident at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region on Monday, November 20, 2023.

A police officer and five others are battling for their lives after a sporadic shooting incident at Nkwanta Central Market in Nkwanta South in the Oti region.



The victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital facility in the area.



Some residents in the town say they have not slept due to the sporadic gunshots throughout last night.

The Oti region has witnessed some level of tribal conflicts involving Adele, Challa, and Akyodes over a traditional festival normally held at Nkwanta JHS school park.



Meanwhile, a joint military and police patrol team have been deployed to beef up security in the town.



GBCNEWS understands a Regional Security Council, REGSEC emergency meeting is expected to be held to find ways to safeguard lives and property and ensure people go about their daily activities peacefully. More on this story as it unfolds.