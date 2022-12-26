Sports Minister cuts sod to construct a 6-unit classroom block at Dabozesi after GhanaWeb report

The completion of the project will boost teaching and learning in the school

Correspondence from North East Region

After the dire situation at the Dabozesi D/A primary in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region was reported on GhanaWeb, the report has eventually drawn the attention of the minister for Youth and Sports and the Member of Parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency, Hon Ussif Mustapha to cut sod for the construction of a 6-unit classroom block to ameliorate the situation in the school.



The report on GhanaWeb indicated that the pupils and the teachers are bearing the brunt of the inadequate school furniture and classroom blocks in the school which makes teaching and learning difficult.



The sod-cutting ceremony which happened on the 24th of December 2022 is expected to be completed and put to use in 6 months to lessen the overcrowding in the classrooms.



The completion of the project will boost teaching and learning in the school as teachers are complaining of their inability to control the pupils due to congestion in the classrooms.



The minister of Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for the area, Ussif Mustapha assured the residents of quality education to transform lives in the area.



The MP urged the contractor to do a good job and ensure that the project is completed within the time frame.

The headteacher of the school, Bounyori Issah in an interview after the sod-cutting ceremony expressed his profound gratitude to GhanaWeb for the reportage which has yielded results.



"We want to thank the media for the report about the congestion in the classrooms which finally brought good news to the residents.



"We also want to thank the MP for coming to our aid after the media reportage. We hope and pray that the project is completed on time as they promised us," the headteacher of the school, Bounyori Issah said.



However, the teachers are still appealing to the MP and other well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Dabozesi school with teachers' quarters as the old local building is in a poor state.



Meanwhile, another sod-cutting ceremony was held on the same day to construct a 6-unit classroom block at Tantala, the hometown of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency who doubles as the minister for Youth and Sports, Ussif Mustapha.