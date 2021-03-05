Spread the vaccine message in the Zongos – Alhaji Suraj to Nasara coordinators

Alhaji Suraj has urged Ghanaians to get vaccinated

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has urged the leadership of the Nasara wing of the party to take up the task of sensitizing the Zongo community on the need to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking with pressmen after receiving his vaccine, Alhaji Suraj appealed to the constituency executives of Nasara to compliment the government’s effort with messages to the respective communities that highlights the importance of the vaccination process.



He believes that with the coordinators being part of the communities, they are more likely to appeal to the residents.



“I’m appealing to the constituency heads of Nasara to go out there and educate the people on the virus. Most of the leaders have been vaccinated so can use themselves as examples to these communities. Go to the homes and speak to them so that they get vaccinated”.



Alhaji Suraj described the process as an ‘excellent’ one and appealed to Ghanaians to get the vaccine.



He dispelled certain misinformation about the vaccine and vouched for its safety.

“It’s nothing strange. It’s rather an excellent process. I did not expect it to be this smooth so I’m really impressed. It’s important that you get vaccinated because at some point you’ll need it. The virus has been hard on everyone and the government has worked hard to get us the vaccines so please come and receive it for free,” he said.



He also rubbished allegations that one must part with some amount of money before receiving the vaccine.



He emphasized when it comes to issue of public health, it is imperative that all kinds of propaganda and party-politics are relegated to the background.



“The president and his vice have taken the vaccine. I have also received mine and it’s a very safe thing so please get and get vaccinated. No one will ask you for money, you just walk in and receive your vaccine. That is the only way we can protect ourselves,” he added.