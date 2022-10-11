St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre hold free dentation, blood pressure check-ups at Achimota

Some staff of the clinic attending to people at the outdoor event

Source: Sponsored

St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre have held an outreach program at Achimota Mall, offering free blood pressure check-ups and dentation education and also enlightening people on hypertension and diabetes.

The hospital offered free checks of their blood pressure and calculation BMIs ( Body Mass Index) during the outreach.



They also provided a dentist, who gave quick oral assessments and educated people on good dental hygiene and the rightful technique for brushing their teeth.



The reputable firm, which is on a rollout of events to mark its 10th anniversary, provided an ophthalmologist who did eye refractions at the event.

In making its 10th-anniversary count, St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre have embarked on charity projects, including a blood donation and screening exercise for people in and around the Tantra Hill community where they operate, free medical tests and donation of drugs to inmates at the Nsawam prison.



According to management, the activities for the 10th anniversary will last till December 2022.



The hospital will hold a children's day parade on November 19, a staff durbar and awards night on December 10, and a thanksgiving service on December 18, 2022.