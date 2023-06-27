0
Menu
News

St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre wins Best Community Involvement Hospital Award

John Hospital Fertility Centre.jpeg Staff of St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre pose for pictures after the awards

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre has won the Best Community Involvement Hospital Award at the recently held Health Environment Safety and Security (HESS) Awards, 2023.

Ianmatsun Global Services Limited held the 5th edition of the Health, Environment, Safety and Security awards (HESS) to reward the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations working towards creating a sustainable future.

The event, which came off on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, with over a hundred industry professionals and business leaders in attendance, was held under the theme: ‘Building a sustainable future of work through Health, Environment, Safety and Security’.

The HESS awards recognize and honour companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and achievement in the areas of health, environment, safety and security.

St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre is a Fast-rising and leading medical centre for excellence that has, in the last decade, provided premium and quality health services to clients from different parts of the country and even beyond.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court