St John’s School; Takoradi marks 70th-anniversary celebration

Source: St Johns School - Takoradi

St Johns School in the Western Region is celebrating 70 years of its existence and training. The event is being marked with a week-long array of activities from Monday, July 17th to July 23rd, 2023.

Themed; “Celebrating 70 years of impactful Catholic Training on the Boy Child; The St. John’s experience”, the anniversary seeks to highlight the feats the school has achieved as far as catholic education in Ghana is concerned.



The week-long activities will include lectures, an award night, an exhibition and memorial service at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, a float, and games among others.



There will also be an annual general meeting where old students of the school known as ‘Old Saints’ will meet, network, and plan towards the development of the school.

On Friday, July 21, 2023, there will be a tree-planting exercise by all year groups of the school. This event is sponsored by the 1990-year group and will have side attractions where patrons and old students can enjoy bofrot with tea or porridge.



There will be a Grand Durbar and Sod-Cutting event on 22nd July and the entire celebrations will be crowned with a Thanksgiving Mass and a get-together.



St. John’s School is the very first Catholic secondary school established by the Society of African Missionaries (SMA) in the Western Region and was founded on 29th January 1952 with Rev. Father Beenker, SMA, as its first headmaster.