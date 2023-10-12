St Louis 'humiliates' Adisadel College in NSMQ one-eight stage

Some supporters of Adisadel College

St. Louis Senior High School, an all-girls institution located in the Ashanti Region has triumphed over the 2016 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champions, Adisadel College in the one-eight stage of the 2023 edition, with a score of 53 points.

The victory has left spectators and the NSMQ community buzzing with excitement, fueled by the fact that no all-girls school has ever clinched the prestigious NSMQ trophy.



The one-eighth stage of the competition featured Abuakwa State College, St. Louis, and Adisadel College, the reigning Central Regional champions for 2023.



The tension was palpable as each team vied for a coveted spot in the next round of the competition.



The first round of questions saw St. Louis leading the pack with 19 points, closely trailed by Adisadel College with 15 points. Abuakwa State College secured 10 points.



As the competition progressed into the second round, St. Louis maintained its lead, accumulating 25 points. Adisadel College lagged behind with 14 points, while Abuakwa State College secured 6 points.



In the third round, which is often the "problem of the day," Adisadel College and St. Louis tied with 5 correct answers out of 10. Abuakwa State College followed closely with 3 points.



The fourth round, a true-or-false session, proved to be decisive. St. Louis amassed 46 points, establishing their supremacy in the competition and leading as well in the fifth and final round with 53 points.



Abuakwa State College secured 19 points but garnered 4 more points in the fifth-round totaling 23 while Adisadel College managed to accumulate 17 points and added two points in the final round.





You can’t make this up! You can’t force this!



St. Louis drags ADISCO down the hill & packs them down in the arena of schools who will start from Regionals next year!



History! History! ADISCO’s miracles moments out of life!#NSMQ2023 #NSMQ30 #Primetime #NSMQOneEighth pic.twitter.com/O8R53RoI1E — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) October 11, 2023

AM/SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places here: