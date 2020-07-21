Regional News

St Martin’s Senior High School gets sanitation equipments

The donated items are estimated to be worth GHC18,000

St. Martin’s Old Students Association (Smosa) Akukudam 1980 Year Group on Thursday 16th July 20 handed over sanitation equipments in a brief but poignant ceremony to the school at Adoagyiri-Nsawam.

The equipments worth Ghc 18,000 comprised one Communal Container, ten Wheelie Bins and other accessories provided to address the debilitating sanitation situation that threatened to engulf the learning environment at this abnormal COVID-19 Pandemic times. The items were delivered by Zoomlion Gh Ltd.



Presenting the items on behalf of Smosa Akukudam 1980 Yr Group Mr D Chartey said 40 years ago the school gave them the foundation and taught them how to give therefore it was time to give something back to the school.



Reverend Fr. Benjamin Opoku Ohene the Headmaster who received the items on behalf of the school commended the old students for their kind gesture and hoped that other year groups would follow their shining example.

Present at the ceremony were Mr Gideon Asare, Asst. Headmaster (Domestic) and Reverend Fr. Wilfred De’Souza (School Chaplain). Others present were Mr. Richmond Amartey, Mr. Edward Sowah, Dr. Opare-Djan, Nana all representatives of St Martin’s Old Students Association ‘Akukudam 1980 Yr. Group’.



Head Prefect of the School Mr. Johnson Ettah also thanked the group and assured them that the facilities would be taken good care of and put to their proper use.

Source: Douglas T Chartey, Contributor

