St Monica’s SHS investigates death of student

St Monica's SHS Signboad The deceased student is said to have been unwell for some time

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chronicle Newspaper on May, 29, 2023, reported the death of a 17-year-old student at the St Monica's Senior High School.

The deceased student identified as Patience Amaning and a General Art student of the school is said to have been unwell for some time.

According to the newspaper, despite her attempts to secure permission to seek medical attention outside of the school, her request was reportedly denied leading to her demise.

It is on the back of this that the school's authority has set up a committee of enquiry to delve into the cause of the student's death.

According to a reporter with UTV Ghana, the school set up the committee in order to refute claims that the school denied Patience of seeking medical attention.

"The school's authority said they want to refute claims that they caused the student's death. As I speak to you, some parts of the school's authority have laid down their tools that they're not going to work until the enquiry is finally done and act upon whoever is responsible," UTV's reporter noted.

VKB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
