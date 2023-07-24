St. Paul’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary ‘SPACO’ marks 65 milestone

Some of the students performing cultural dance

Source: GNA

The Board of Governors, staff, old students (Conquerors) and students of St. Paul’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary (SPACO) have climaxed the 65th anniversary, speech, and prize-giving day celebration of the school.

The durbar, which had a representative from the Ministry of Education, Regional and Municipal Directors of Education, the Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese, heads of sister schools and traditional leaders among others in attendance, saw deserving students, teaching and non-teaching staff and past headmasters of SPACO celebrated.



The two-week-long celebration featured activities including cadet induction for first-year students, games between teachers and students, inter houses quiz competition, career counselling, an exhibition from the Science, Agriculture, Visual Arts and Social Science departments, and the launch of the SPACO endowment fund.

Larry Kwesi Jiagge, Board Chairman, SPACO in a welcome address said aside from the growth in student enrolment, the 65 years of the school’s existence did not lead to any significant growth and development.



“The physical infrastructure has not witnessed any significant change or improvement, neither has any significant addition been made in the immediate past years. They remain the same and are therefore under continuous stress.”