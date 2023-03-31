St. Peters old boy sweeps 16 out of 22 awards at UCC medical school graduation

Dr. Nathaniel Codjoe won 16 out of 22 awards

Nathaniel Codjoe was the toast of the audience at the University of Cape Coast's graduation ceremony on March 30 emerging the best student from his class.

He certainly earned the plaudits that came his way after sweeping 16 out of 22 awards that were available.



GhanaWeb checks shows that Dr. Codjoe is an old student of St Peter's Secondary School, Nkwatia-Kwahu.



Social media users have been celebrating the rare feat that he put up with old students of St. Peters specifically claiming special bragging rights.



"Once again he is a Perscoba! Send your kids to good schools ooo, yooooo..," one fellow alumni wrote on Facebook.



The 16 awards handed to him at UCC's 55th Congregation, saw him emerge best student in 10 areas of study.



Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Chemical Pathology, Ear, Nose and Throat, Pharmacology, Molecular Medicine and Family Medicine.

He also picked up six awards from the School of Medical Sciences including Best Graduating Male Student, Best Graduating Clinical Student, Best Graduating Pre-clinical Student, Best Student MBCHB part 2, Best Overall Performance and the Best Overall Male Medical Student.



What UCC wrote about Dr. Cudjoe's feat:



Nathaniel Codjoe, freshly-graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences, picked 16 awards (out of 22) at the second session of the 55th Congregation Ceremony held for graduates from the College of Health and Allied Sciences.



Nathaniel Cudjoe was adjudged the:



1.Best Student in Anatomy



2.Best Student in Medical Biochemistry

3. Best Graduating Student in Physiology



4. Best Student in Microbiology



5. Best Student in Community Medicine



6.Best Student in Chemical Pathology



7. Best Student in Pharmacology



8.Best Student in Clinical student

9. Best Graduating Male Student



10.Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student



11. Best Student in MB ChB Final Part II



12.Best Overall Performance



13. Best Overall Male Medical Student



14.Best Student in Family Medicine

15.Molecular Medicine with Certificate



16. Best student in Ear, Nose and Throat Rotation.



