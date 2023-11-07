St. Rose's Senior High School unveils a new stunning entrance

Source: Dickson Tetteh, Contributor

The 2002 batch of the St. Rose's Old Students Association (ROSA) has come together to give a significant facelift to the entrance of their alma mater, St. Roses Senior High School in Akwatia, as part of their 20th anniversary celebration as old students of the school.

This remarkable initiative was made possible by the collective efforts of the alumni, who generously pooled their resources and collaborated with the school to complete the magnificent entrance project for the institution, describing it as a gift from the past to the present and future generations.



The iconic St. Rose's Senior High School, with its rich history and tradition of excellence, stands as a testament to the power of education.



For the 2002 graduates who launched a year-long celebration in February 2022 to mark their 20th anniversary under the theme: "20 Years and Beyond, Making Our Alma Mater Proud", returning to their cherished school to climax two decades of life after graduation was a momentous occasion. They didn't just reminisce; they decided to give back in a spectacular way with a grand gesture of gratitude to make their alma mater proud.



According to the group, the newly unveiled entrance is not just a physical structure but a symbol of the enduring bond between the alumni and the school. Crafted with precision and adorned with the school's emblem, the gate welcomes all who enter with a sense of pride and belonging. It is a reminder of the shared values and aspirations of the St. Rose's community, and this is what the 2002-year group holds dear in their bid to build a legacy.



The grand unveiling of the entrance held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, was a moment of celebration and reflection.



The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua, Most Rev. Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, who graced the occasion, in his remarks, commended the group for their exceptional commitment to their alma mater while reiterating the profound impact the school has on the lives of its students and the broader community. He subsequently encouraged all past and present students to contribute to hoisting the St. Roses flag even higher.

The group believes that the new entrance represents a beacon of hope for the future and is also a testament to the belief that education can transform lives and communities.



As the sun set behind the school, casting a warm glow on the new entrance, the 2002 alumni stood together, knowing that they had left an enduring legacy for their beloved alma mater, hoping their dedication and commitment would inspire others to give back and create a brighter future for education in Ghana.















