Stabbed and left to die: The scary details of how a female passenger nearly got killed by her hailing service driver

Then lady says she was on her way from a late-night birthday party

It was a late-night ride she was on after having spent a good time with some friends at a birthday party on Friday, December 3, 2022, when her driver started acting very unusual.

According to the victim who has only been identified as Diana, she said it was around 1:30 AM on Saturday when she was on her way back home, using the GIMPA bypass.



She explained that she had ordered for a car using the hailing service, Yango, but along the way, she noticed that her driver made a wrong turn.



Immediately, she said she drew his attention to it but got the response from the driver that he was only using a shorter route.



Speaking to GhanaWeb over the phone, she continued that while on the GIMPA road, the driver told her he wanted to attend to nature’s call and then he suddenly parked by the roadside.



“Suddenly, two men emerged from the bush and entered the car. Together with the driver, they then drove me into the bushes and asked for my monies and phone. With a knife pointed at me, I emptied my bag and handed everything to them.

“They then asked me to log out of my iCloud and subsequently took my mobile phone Mobile Money PIN from me,” she narrated.



Speaking from her hospital bed at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), where she is receiving treatment ahead of a surgery, she said things did not end there.



Diana stressed that the driver then drove to a spot around the John Teye Memorial School and they forced her out of the car, and into the bushes.



She explained that they sexually molested her before harming her physically with a sharp object.



“Not satisfied, they drove me all the way to the bushes around John Teye Memorial School, and stripped me naked and threatened to kill me. They then inflicted deep cuts on my hands and in my palm before they fled the scene,” she said.

According to Diana, some inhabitants heard her shouts from the bush and came to her rescue. They then sent her to the Ridge Hospital.



The case was subsequently reported at the Ofankor Police Station, after her family had been informed of what happened.



The police have since confirmed receipt of the complaints and have assured that everything will be done to arrest the perpetrators.



So far, the police are on a hunt for the Yango driver and his two accomplices; who are on the run. They are being charged with robbery.



